Hundreds of free courses for everyone

Featured
5h
BitDegree Foundation VSI ©
71 lectures
Learn PHP Online: PHP Basics Explained in an Interactive PHP Tutorial

Learn PHP online with an interactive PHP tutorial for beginners

4.8 (23)
$149.00 Free
Featured
BitDegree Foundation VSI ©
Interactive
Interactive Coding for Beginners: What is CSS, HTML & Web Development

Learn web development, what is CSS & what is HTML coding for beginners!

4.8 (54)
$127.00 Free
Featured
6h
BitDegree Foundation VSI ©
45 lectures
Interactive SQL Tutorial: Learn SQL Commands and Practice SQL Online

Interactive SQL tutorial: learn what is SQL & SQL data types

4.7 (18)
$89.00 Free
Featured
Ethos
9 lectures
Cryptocurrency For Dummies Course: Ethereum vs Bitcoin and Much More

Learn about crypto

4.9 (97)
$54.00 Free
Featured
2h 58m
LearnToProgram
33 lectures
Learn Web Design: The Ultimate Guide For Coders

How to use the rules and concepts above to create unique graphic designs

4.2 (55)
$168.99 Free
Featured
4h 53m
LearnToProgram
82 lectures
Comprehensive HTML 5 Tutorial: Become an HTML 5 Specialist

Learn the ins and outs of HTML5

4.4 (88)
$113.99 Free
Featured
3h 38m
LearnToProgram
19 lectures
The Ultimate Node js Tutorial: Beginner-Friendly Approach to Node.js

Learn to create fast network applications with JavaScript code

4.4 (47)
$154.99 Free
Featured
1h 12m
Alun Hill
10 lectures
How to Make Money on YouTube: Exclusive Course to Make You Stand Out

How to Become a YouTube Dominator

4.8 (60)
$138.99 Free
Featured
5h
BitDegree Foundation VSI ©
71 lectures
Learn PHP Online: PHP Basics Explained in an Interactive PHP Tutorial

Learn PHP online with an interactive PHP tutorial for beginners

4.8 (23)
$149.00 Free
Featured
BitDegree Foundation VSI ©
Interactive
Interactive Coding for Beginners: What is CSS, HTML & Web Development

Learn web development, what is CSS & what is HTML coding for beginners!

4.8 (54)
$127.00 Free
Featured
6h
BitDegree Foundation VSI ©
45 lectures
Interactive SQL Tutorial: Learn SQL Commands and Practice SQL Online

Interactive SQL tutorial: learn what is SQL & SQL data types

4.7 (18)
$89.00 Free
Popular
BitDegree Foundation VSI ©
Interactive
Learn Solidity: The Ultimate Solidity Course To Kickstart Your Career

Start learning by doing. Learn advanced functions of the Solidity programming language

4.4 (102)
$189.99 Free
Trending
Featured
BitDegree Foundation VSI ©
Interactive
Space Doggos - Interactive Learning Solidity Course For Beginners

Learn Solidity with Space Doggos, interactive learning made free, easy and fun

4.9 (463)
$179.99 Free
Trending
5h 11m
LearnToProgram
58 lectures
PhoneGap Tutorial: Learn Mobile App Development

How to Create a Mobile App with PhoneGap

4.8 (54)
$173.99 Free
28h 13m
John Bura
163 lectures
Learn How to Make a Video Game Like "The Legend of Zelda" in Unity

Learn how to make your own video game in no time

4.4 (51)
$187.99 Free
Featured
10h 25m
John Bura
73 lectures
Unity Tutorial: Learn How to Make a Multiplayer Game with C# & Unity

Learn how to use unity and create a multiplayer game

4.7 (100)
$108.99 Free
13h 30m
John Bura
77 lectures
How to Make a Game in Unity: Make Your First Game From Scratch

Learn to create 2D Unity games

4.2 (85)
$109.99 Free
New
4h 23m
Yohann Taieb
49 lectures
Unity 5 Tutorial: Build an Auto House & Castle Generator

Learn unity with this beginner-friendly Unity 5 tutorial

4.1 (26)
$179.99 Free
Top
1h 2m
Yohann Taieb
18 lectures
Learn The Best Way to Host Your Game Server on Unity 5 Like a PRO

Learn how to host a game server

4.5 (92)
$132.99 Free
Trending
3h 57m
Yohann Taieb
41 lectures
Unity Tutorials: Database Interaction The Ultimate PHP & MySQL Course

Unity tutorials made easy, learn unity MySQL and start interacting with the database like a pro

4.9 (35)
$174.99 Free
1h 42m
Yohann Taieb
27 lectures
Unity Programming From Scratch: The Ultimate Course For Beginners

Learn how to program a game by studying unity programming

4.5 (34)
$191.99 Free
Featured
5h
BitDegree Foundation VSI ©
71 lectures
Learn PHP Online: PHP Basics Explained in an Interactive PHP Tutorial

Learn PHP online with an interactive PHP tutorial for beginners

4.8 (23)
$149.00 Free
7h 12m
LearnToProgram
68 lectures
Beginner-Friendly .NET Tutorial: Kickstart Your Career

Learn how to develop for Microsoft using .net and Visual Studio

4.5 (91)
$189.99 Free
Featured
4h 53m
LearnToProgram
82 lectures
Comprehensive HTML 5 Tutorial: Become an HTML 5 Specialist

Learn the ins and outs of HTML5

4.4 (88)
$113.99 Free
New
3h 40m
LearnToProgram
49 lectures
Learn Python Basics: Up To Date Python Course For Beginners

Learn how to code using Python

4.3 (48)
$134.99 Free
Trending
4h 26m
LearnToProgram
40 lectures
Learn Java 101: Beginner-Friendly Approach to Java Programming

Learn the basics and start programming with Java

4.2 (21)
$176.99 Free
Featured
3h 38m
LearnToProgram
19 lectures
The Ultimate Node js Tutorial: Beginner-Friendly Approach to Node.js

Learn to create fast network applications with JavaScript code

4.4 (47)
$154.99 Free
New
5h 9m
LearnToProgram
44 lectures
Learn Ruby on Rails: The Beginner-Friendly Approach to Ruby on Rails

Integrate front and back-end development with this powerful programming language

4.2 (72)
$144.99 Free
Popular
3h 26m
LearnToProgram
43 lectures
Beginner-Friendly Swift Tutorial: Build Your Fundamentals

Learn how to develop for iOS8 with Swift.

4.5 (92)
$128.99 Free
Featured
Ethos
9 lectures
Cryptocurrency For Dummies Course: Ethereum vs Bitcoin and Much More

Learn about crypto

4.9 (97)
$54.00 Free
Trending
Featured
BitDegree Foundation VSI ©
Interactive
Space Doggos - Interactive Learning Solidity Course For Beginners

Learn Solidity with Space Doggos, interactive learning made free, easy and fun

4.9 (463)
$179.99 Free
Popular
BitDegree Foundation VSI ©
Interactive
Learn Solidity: The Ultimate Solidity Course To Kickstart Your Career

Start learning by doing. Learn advanced functions of the Solidity programming language

4.4 (102)
$189.99 Free
New
1h 4m
Alex Genadinik
21 lectures
Investing in Bitcoin Made Easy: Learn How to Get Savings & Discounts

Introduction to Bitcoin Investing, Savings and Discounts

4.2 (34)
$108.99 Free
Popular
1h 10m
Alun Hill
11 lectures
Learn All The Ways How to Get Bitcoins: Ultimate Bitcoin Video Guide

Understanding Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies

4.4 (51)
$102.99 Free
Trending
Featured
30m
Suppoman ™
7 lectures
Cryptocurrency Investment Opportunity May 2018

Learn which Alt Coin Suppoman thinks is a potentially hot investment for May 2018

4.8 (494)
$49.00 Free
New
3h
Alun Hill
36 lectures
The Ultimate Social Media Marketing Courses: Become a Marketing PRO

How to Use Social Media to Grow Your Business

4.2 (82)
$138.99 Free
Top
5h 25m
Alex Genadinik
79 lectures
Understand Marketing Concept: Beginners Guide to Marketing

Learn what is a marketing strategy

4.6 (79)
$129.99 Free
Trending
3h 5m
Alex Genadinik
57 lectures
How to Write a Marketing Plan: The Ultimate Guide, Template Inside!

This course gives you with a marketing plan template & teaches you how to write a marketing plan fast

4.8 (22)
$166.99 Free
Featured
4h 51m
Alex Genadinik
86 lectures
Learn How to Promote Your Youtube Channel to Get 1,000,000 Views Fast

How to Get 1,000,000 views on YouTube

4.4 (38)
$161.99 Free
Popular
5h 38m
Alex Genadinik
100 lectures
Learn App Store Optimization: Mobile App Marketing & Monetization

Learn how to market an app and app store optimization techniques

4.5 (47)
$155.99 Free
Trending
49m
Alex Genadinik
15 lectures
Voice search SEO for local business & ecommerce products

Rank higher in search engines for voice and local searches

4.5 (28)
$171.99 Free
Top
3h 48m
Alex Genadinik
54 lectures
Seo For Dummies: Learn to Build Your Marketing Strategy & Become #1

How to Use Marketing Strategies to reach 1,000,000

4.8 (97)
$102.99 Free
New
2h 26m
Alex Genadinik
47 lectures
Affiliate Marketing For Dummies: Start a Home Business & Succeed

How to Use Affiliate Marketing for Your Home Business and Succeed

4.3 (24)
$158.99 Free
See All Courses
Bitdegree For Students

Gain the Skills - Get the Dream Job

Enroll in top-class online courses and gain the skills needed to land your dream job. By choosing BitDegree online courses you will benefit from interactive classes, expert instructors, gamified learning experience, clear and transparent blockchain based achievement tracking system and token scholarships. Start achieving your goals today by enrolling in the best online courses on the BitDegree platform.

Start Learning NOW
Bitdegree For Companies

Find, Develop and Transform Your Talent

Give your business the talent it deserves. Create courses on the BitDegree platform and get pre-screened talent straight to your mailbox. Acquire new talent by providing online learning that will produce real results for your business. Create a course on BitDegree platform and see your organization getting filled with qualified employees that you’re in search of. Nurture the talent and benefit from real results.

Join NOW

10k+ Pre-Enrolled Students

Become part of a global community

Expert Instructors

Learn from top-class specialists

Gamified Experience

Learning is as easy as playing a game

Why Bitdegree?

The BitDegree platform will offer students the best online courses with a clear and transparent blockchain based reward system and achievement tracking. It is also a unique tool for businesses to recruit tech talent and shape global education to their needs. Think of it as Coursera and HackerRank merged together, powered by the decentralized blockchain technology.

Start Learning NOW

Learn to Earn: Token Scholarships

Bring focus to your studies: learn to earn. Learning is hard work, and students deserve to be paid. Choose the innovative BitDegree approach and get BDG token scholarships for successfully completing courses on the BitDegree platform. A clear and transparent blockchain based reward system ensures that each student gets the rewards he deserves. Start today. Learn to earn.

Note: scholarship availability TBA

BitDegree Token

Bitdegree Solves Problems

Universities and higher education institutions are universally failing to fulfill their mission - to teach their students well. The gap between the needs of employers and student knowledge already exists and is widening. BitDegree innovation is a possibility for businesses to initiate and maintain the dialogue with upcoming talent and reward them for achievements through smart-incentives.

Start Learning NOW

Recent Tutorials

Full Information on Where and How to Buy Cryptocurrency

Full Information on Where and How to Buy Cryptocurrency
How to Invest In Bitcoin and Is Bitcoin a Good Investment?

How to Invest In Bitcoin and Is Bitcoin a Good Investment?
Blockchain Explained: The Ultimate Guide to Understanding How Blockchain Works

Blockchain Explained: The Ultimate Guide to Understanding Blockchain
Litecoin Price Prediction – Is It Worth Investing?

Litecoin Price Prediction – Is It Worth Investing?
The Complete Guide on  What is Bitcoin Mining and How Does It Work?

What is Bitcoin Mining and How Does It Work?
How to Cash Out Bitcoin?

How to Cash Out Bitcoin?
Where to Buy Ripple and What Is Ripple – A Full Ripple Review

What Is Ripple and Where to Buy It?
How to Create a Cryptocurrency

How to Create a Cryptocurrency
Read all Tutorials

Student community feedback

“BitDegree is the new world for all people. The Lessons are very easy to learn. Thanks to BitDegree team.”
BitDegree is the new world for all people.
Sơn Lê Vietnam
“It's so simple, yet the rewards wonderful. I am a novice in programming, but thanks to BitDegree, no more.”
It's so simple, yet the rewards wonderful
Раул Васт Mexico
“This project has a great noble vision. Huge potential to provide affordable education for everyone. I’ll be watching”
This project has a great noble vision
Omer Yavuz United Kingdom
“I have started to learn Solidity programming by Bitdegree SpaceDoggos course. Excellent.”
Yunus Seyhan Dede Turkey
Read All Reviews

Explore BitDegree

BitDegree Monthly Roundup #4

BitDegree Monthly Roundup #4. More Courses, Conferences & Statistics

Apr 27, 2018
BitDegree Attends The Crypto Capital World Conference

Andrius, Danielius & Ervinas Attends Crypto Capital World

Apr 25, 2018
BitDegree Talent Acquisition, Interview with Agnė — Head of People

BitDegree Talent Acquisition, Interview with Agnė — Head of People

Apr 17, 2018
The Second Gamified Course by BitDegree is Now LIVE! Learn HTML & CSS

We've Released Our Second Gamified Course! Learn HTML & CSS

Apr 12, 2018
AMA ( Ask Me Anything) Session With The BitDegree Team

Ask Me Anything Session With Andrius & Danielius. Answering Community Questions!

Apr 27, 2018
BitDegree is an Official Ethos Community Airdrop Partner

BitDegree Will be Featured in The Upcoming Ethos Universal Wallet

Mar 27, 2018
How Does BitDegree See Its Business Model? An Insider’s View

Read More About The Future Business Model of BitDegree

Mar 20, 2018
BDG tokens for Hostinger services!

You Can Already Exchange Your BDG Tokens For Hostinger Services

Feb 9, 2018
Read all Articles

SPACE DOGGOS

First gamified Solidity course by Bitdegree

AVAILABLE NOW

Start Learning NOW
Coding
Business
Blockchain
Other